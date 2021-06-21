Long (1-0) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over the Phillies.

Long made his first career start Sunday and turned in a strong performance to pick up a memorable victory. The only damage against him was a two-run blast by J.T. Realmuto in the third inning but his offense provided plenty of run support. The 25-year-old rookie owns a 4.20 ERA and a 16:3 K:BB through 15 innings this season. Long could get another turn in the rotation next weekend at home against Oakland.