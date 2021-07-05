Long was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a mild low back strain Monday, retroactive to July 4, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Long gave up four runs in four innings during Saturday's win over Arizona, but he didn't factor into the decision. The southpaw's injury may have contributed to his struggles, and he'll now be sidelined through the All-Star break. The Giants haven't announced who could take Long's place in the rotation, but the team could simply push their weekend starters up a day following Thursday's scheduled day off. It's not yet clear when the 25-year-old will be able to return to action, but catcher Chadwick Tromp was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.