Long allowed one run on a hit and a walk in four innings while striking out seven in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

Entering as a bulk reliever after Zack Littell opened with a scoreless first, Long pitched extremely well and would've qualified for a win if not for Tyler Rogers' blown save in the ninth. The 25-year-old is expected to join the starting rotation and looks built up for such a role after throwing 69 pitches Wednesday. Long is projected to make his first career start Monday against the Diamondbacks.