Long went four innings during Saturday's 6-5 victory over Arizona, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk with six strikeouts. He didn't factor into the decision.

Long was able to endure the game's first two innings unscathed but surrendered two runs apiece in the third and fourth frames and was removed with 84 pitches. This was the lefty's fifth start, and while he's allowed four runs or less in each outing he's averaging less than five innings per start.