Long (1-1) was tagged with the loss Sunday against Oakland after allowing four runs on four hits and three walks across five innings. He fanned three.

Long was unable to repeat what he had accomplished in his previous start against the Phillies, when he logged his first quality start of the season. Long has made just four starts this season and owns a rather unimpressive 4.95 ERA, though his 8.6 K/9 and 2.7 BB/9 are showing some promise considering he's made just two starts and four appearances at the big-league level. If he stays in the rotation, his next start should come this weekend on the road against Arizona.