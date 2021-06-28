Long (1-1) was tagged with the loss Sunday against Oakland after allowing four runs on four hits and three walks across five innings. He fanned three.

Long was unable to repeat what he had accomplished in his previous start against the Phillies where he logged his first quality start of the season, and he had problems finding the strike zone in this one -- he tossed just 54 of his 91 pitches for strikes. Long has made just four starts this season and owns a rather unimpressive 4.95 ERA, though his 8.6 K/9 and 2.7 BB/9 are showing some promise considering he's made just two starts and four appearances at the big-league level. If he stays in the rotation, then his next start should come this weekend on the road against Arizona.