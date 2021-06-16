Long allowed four runs on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts in five innings versus Arizona on Tuesday. He did not factor in the decision.

Long worked behind opener Zack Littell on Tuesday, but it was Long who recorded the first out for San Francisco's pitching staff. The 25-year-old wasn't very effective while on the mound, but he was not in line for a decision. Long threw 65 pitches (46 strikes) in the outing. He could continue to work behind an opener going forward, and he lines up to pitch again in some capacity this weekend versus Philadelphia.