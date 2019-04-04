Giants' Sandro Fabian: Out with undisclosed issue
Fabian is on the 7-day IL at High-A San Jose with an undisclosed medical condition, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.
This sounds like it could be an unusual issue, given that the team did not disclose the nature of the injury to Callis, and that he referred to it as a "medical condition". Consider Fabian out indefinitely.
