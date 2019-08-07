Giants' Scooter Gennett: Doubles in loss
Gennett went 1-for-3 with a double in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Washington.
Gennett is batting just .235 since joining the Giants, but his power is beginning to show with three extra-base hits in 17 at-bats (.529 slugging percentage). The 29-year-old was expected to take over at the keystone after coming over in a deadline deal, and that switch has officially been made after incumbent second baseman Joe Panik was DFA'd prior to Tuesday's contest. Gennett will now operate on the strong side of a platoon with Donovan Solano. He could quickly regain fantasy value as becomes more comfortable following a first half marred by injury.
