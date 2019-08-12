Gennett went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a double and two RBI while scoring twice in a win against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Gennett produced a run-scoring double in the third inning and launched a solo shot to right field in the sixth. In 10 games with San Francisco, he is hitting .267 (8-for-30) with a pair of homers and four runs batted in.

