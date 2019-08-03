Giants' Scooter Gennett: Makes first start with new club
Gennett started at the keystone and went 1-for-4 with a double in Friday's 5-4 loss to Colorado.
Gennett made his first start in a Giants uniform, delivering his first extra-base hit with his new club in the debut. The 29-year-old is slashing just .219/.237/.274 in 22 games since returning from a lengthy absence due to a groin injury. Despite his slow start, Gennett's tremendous success during his two years in Cincinnati (.303 with 50 home runs over 295 games) should give him an immediate leg up over the struggling Joe Panik. There are still question marks regarding whether the second baseman can return to his previous form, and also whether the move to cavernous Oracle Park will eat into his power. That said, Gennett is worth a gamble in deeper formats for owners in need of new life at the keystone.
