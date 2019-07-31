Giants' Scooter Gennett: Moved to San Francisco
Gennett was traded from the Reds to the Giants on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named later, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Gennett has been limited to just 20 games this season due to a groin injury, struggling to a .212/.232/.258 slash line in those appearances. The Giants are hoping the second baseman can rediscover his form from his breakout campaign in 2018, when he slashed .310/.357/.490 with 23 home runs, 30 doubles and 92 RBI in 154 games. It remains to be seen how the Giants will divvy up playing time between Gennett and Joe Panik.
