Gennett is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After being acquired from the Reds shortly before Wednesday's trade deadline, Gennett will get at least one day to get acclimated with his new organization before being thrust into the lineup. Joe Panik will man the keystone in the series finale in Philadelphia, but Gennett should take over as the Giants' primary second baseman beginning this weekend in Colorado.