Giants' Scooter Gennett: Pops first homer with Giants
Gennett went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-5 win over Colorado.
It didn't take long for Gennett to bop his first homer with his new club, as he was able to go deep in just his second game since joining San Francisco at the trade deadline. The 29-year-old has started both of his games with the Giants at second base, and it appears he has immediately displaced Joe Panik as the club's primary option at the keystone.
