Alexander will serve as the Giants' opener Friday versus the Rangers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ross Stripling had been projected to start, but he'll instead likely operate in bulk relief. This is the sixth opener assignment of the year for Alexander, who has posted an overall 4.01 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB across 33.2 innings (40 appearances) this season with San Francisco.