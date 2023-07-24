Alexander (6-1) allowed two runs on two hits over two-thirds of an inning to take the loss Sunday. He did not walk or strike out a batter.

Alexander was the opener for the second time this season, but it ended up being a poor outing for the southpaw, as he gave up multiple runs for the first time since April 29. He's emerged as a somewhat high-leverage option for the Giants this season, logging seven holds and one save over 32 appearances, though he's far from challenging Camilo Doval for the closer role. Alexander now has a 3.62 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB through 27.1 innings and should return to his usual role going forward.