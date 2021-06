Kazmir was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kazmir recently spent time on the restricted list, but he returned Friday and started against the Cubs. He allowed two runs on three hits while striking out three in two innings Friday but didn't factor into the decision. The 37-year-old will now be cast off the 40-man roster after he made three appearances (two starts) with the big-league club.