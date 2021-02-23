Kazmir signed with the Giants as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.
Kazmir's last big-league pitch came back in 2016, when he posted a 4.56 ERA in 26 starts for the Dodgers. His fastball touched 93 mph in a recent bullpen session, above where it sat for the bulk of his career, which evidently convinced the Giants to take a chance on the 37-year-old lefty. The team probably doesn't anticipate him becoming a key piece of the pitching staff, but there's a chance he could at least win a bullpen role.