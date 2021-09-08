The Giants are expected to call up Kazmir to serve as a starter or primary pitcher Sunday against the Cubs in Chicago, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

San Francisco is tentatively planning on having Kevin Gausman take the hill on his normal four days' rest Saturday, so Kazmir would be lined up to pitch in the series finale with the Cubs. Since making three appearances (two starts) for the Giants earlier this season in what marked his first big-league action since 2016, Kazmir has split time between the United States Olympic team in Tokyo and Triple-A Sacramento. Over his last five outings at Triple-A, Kazmir has compiled a 5.64 ERA and 1.25 WHIP to go with a 19:8 K:BB in 22.1 innings.