Kazmir gave up five runs over 3.2 innings in Saturday's spring training loss to Seattle. He has a 9.35 ERA this spring and looks set to begin the season at Triple-A, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 36-year-old lefty hasn't appeared in the majors since 2016 and has been out of affiliated ball entirely the past two seasons, so he'll likely need to get his career back on track in Triple-A for a few weeks before the Giants consider calling him up.