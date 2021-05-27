Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday that Kazmir would shift to the bullpen with starter Logan Webb (shoulder) due to return from the 10-day injured list during the team's series with the Dodgers this weekend, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 37-year-old Kazmir was summoned from the minors last week to make his first MLB start since 2016. The crafty southpaw got the job done in his outing against the Dodgers, working four innings while giving up one run on two hits. Though Kazmir will lose his spot in the rotation when Webb returns from the IL on Saturday, Slusser speculates that the veteran lefty could be asked to cover 2-to-3 innings of long relief behind Webb if he isn't needed out of the bullpen prior to the weekend.