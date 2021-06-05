Kazmir didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Cubs after giving up two runs on three hits while fanning three across two innings.

Kazmir made his second start of the season and while he allowed a two-run home run to Kris Bryant in the first, he looked composed the rest of the way and concluded his night after two frames. The veteran southpaw owns a 6.43 ERA but has only pitched seven innings. With two of his three appearances being starts, he simply can't be trusted to pitch deep into games -- something that compromises his fantasy upside going forward.