Kazmir cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kazmir's return to the big leagues after a four-year absence is a nice story, but it's not surprising that no team wanted to claim the 37-year-old off waivers given his age and lack of recent experience at the highest level. He could get another opportunity for the Giants at some point this season but is unlikely to be of much interest for fantasy players.