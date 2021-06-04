Kazmir (personal) will be activated from the restricted list to start Friday's game against the Cubs, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Kazmir was placed on the restricted list as a result of a personal matter Monday. With Logan Webb (shoulder) landing on the 10-day injured list Thursday and Kazmir ready to return, the veteran southpaw will slot in to make his second start of the campaign. Kazmir threw just 55 pitches in his first start May 22 and just 28 pitches in his lone relief appearance May 29, so he seems unlikely to pitch deep into Friday's contest.