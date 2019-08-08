Giants' Sean Hjelle: Advances to Double-A
Hjelle was promoted to Double-A Richmond on Thursday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The top pitching prospect in the Giants' system, Hjelle faced very little resistance in the California League, logging a 2.78 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 74:19 K:BB in 77.2 innings. Oddly enough, he hit almost as many batters (12) as he walked (19). Standing at a historic 6-foot-11, Hjelle's downhill plane on his fastball allows him to generate groundballs at an elite clip (67.3 GB% at High-A), which is currently his top trait. Reports on the quality of his stuff suggest that he may be more of a No. 4 starter in the big leagues, but he is so unique because of his size that it's tough to say with any certainty what type of pitcher he will be in a couple years. He is on track to make his big-league debut next summer.
