Hjelle did not factor in the decision against San Diego on Monday, pitching five scoreless innings during which he allowed four hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.

John Brebbia started for San Francisco but pitched only one inning. Hjelle ended up logging a starter's workload, throwing 76 pitches over five frames and holding the Padres without a run. It was the second time this season that the right-hander has tossed five innings in relief, and his eight strikeouts Monday were a season high. Hjelle has pitched well over his past three appearances, giving up just three earned runs across 13 innings, but a pair of blowups prior to that means he'll likely finish his rookie campaign with an unappealing 5.76 ERA and 1.64 WHIP.