Hjelle pitched the bulk of the innings for San Francisco in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader in Milwaukee, allowing one run on three hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out six in five innings in a 4-2 loss. He did not factor into the decision.

Alex Young was the opener for the Giants but was unable to complete the first inning and Hjelle entered with two outs and Milwaukee already leading 3-0. He scattered three singles and two walks and was removed in the sixth with two outs after hitting Luis Urias -- who later came around to score. It was Hjelle's fourth and best outing in the majors this season and his ERA now sits at 5.73 through 14 innings. He served as San Francisco's 29th man for the doubleheader and is likely to make his next start for Triple-A Sacramento.