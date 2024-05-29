Hjelle (2-1) earned the win over Philadelphia on Tuesday night after tossing two scoreless innings and intentionally walking a batter.

The Giants were without Camilo Doval and Ryan Walker Tuesday night because of their recent workloads, so Hjelle was called upon to work the ninth and 10th innings with the game at 0-0. He executed perfectly, getting through two frames by generating weak contact and coming out with a win after Luis Matos knocked in the winning run on a sacrifice fly. It was a huge result for Hjelle after allowing runs in back-to-back outings coming into the game. The 27-year-old now owns a 2.95 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB in 21.1 innings.