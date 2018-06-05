Giants' Sean Hjelle: Goes to Giants with 45th pick

The Giants have selected Hjelle with the 45th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Hjelle stands a historic 6-foot-11 -- Jon Rauch is the tallest MLB player ever at the same height. Unlike Rauch, who was a physical specimen at 290 pounds, Hjelle (215 pounds) relies more on finesse than power. It's a testament to his above-average strike-throwing ability that he is a prospect at all, as his stuff isn't very explosive, and plays up mostly due to the extension he gets on his pitches. He repeats his hunched delivery very well, but it makes one's back hurt just watching him pitch. Hjelle's curveball is his best pitch, and he also features a slider and changeup to go with his low-90s fastball. If he gets stronger, his stuff could tick up, but then there's the risk that his delivery would be compromised by adding mass. He is one of the most unique prospects in this class, but betting against pitchers this size is typically a sound practice.