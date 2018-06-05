Giants' Sean Hjelle: Goes to Giants with 45th pick
The Giants have selected Hjelle with the 45th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
Hjelle stands a historic 6-foot-11 -- Jon Rauch is the tallest MLB player ever at the same height. Unlike Rauch, who was a physical specimen at 290 pounds, Hjelle (215 pounds) relies more on finesse than power. It's a testament to his above-average strike-throwing ability that he is a prospect at all, as his stuff isn't very explosive, and plays up mostly due to the extension he gets on his pitches. He repeats his hunched delivery very well, but it makes one's back hurt just watching him pitch. Hjelle's curveball is his best pitch, and he also features a slider and changeup to go with his low-90s fastball. If he gets stronger, his stuff could tick up, but then there's the risk that his delivery would be compromised by adding mass. He is one of the most unique prospects in this class, but betting against pitchers this size is typically a sound practice.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...