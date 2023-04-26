Hjelle (1-0) allowed one hit and plunked a batter but threw a scoreless ninth to pick up the win over the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Hjelle came in to pitch the ninth with the Giants down two runs and did his job to keep them within striking distance. His offense would rally for three runs in the bottom of the frame to walk it off and get him his first win of the year. The 25-year-old has made five appearances since being called back up from Triple-A Sacramento on April 14 and owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and a 6:1 K:BB over six innings over that span.