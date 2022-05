Hjelle was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Friday's game against the Cardinals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

He will be available out of the bullpen Friday. The Giants felt it was a good spot for his potential debut with the Cardinals' lineup being so righty-heavy. Hjelle, who turns 25 on Saturday, is one of the tallest pitchers to ever potentially pitch in the majors at 6-foot-11. He had a 4.37 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 14 strikeouts in 22.2 innings through five starts at Triple-A.