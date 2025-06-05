Hjelle (1-0) earned the win in Wednesday's 6-5 victory over San Diego, allowing one walk and striking out one in 2.2 scoreless innings.

The 28-year-old was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday after Jordan Hicks (toe) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Hjelle threw 18 of his 28 pitches for strikes and retired seven straight batters after allowing a walk. The right-hander had posted a 2.97 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and a 32:10 K:BB across 30.1 innings in 18 appearances with Sacramento before being recalled.