Hjelle appears to be in line for a spot in the Giants' Opening Day bullpen, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hjelle has covered 15 innings over five Cactus League outings, pitching to an excellent 1.80 ERA and 18:2 K:BB. The Giants' rotation remains crowded even with concerns around Alex Cobb's knee, but Hjelle should get a chance to be a long reliever or tandem starter early in the season. The right-hander made all eight of his major-league appearances out of the bullpen last season, but he's worked exclusively as a starter in the minors.