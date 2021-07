Hjelle (leg) was activated from the 7-day minor-league injured list and pitched four shutout innings versus Double-A Binghamton on Sunday. He allowed just two hits and struck out four.

The right-hander missed a little over two weeks with the leg injury. Hjelle has done well at Richmond this season with a 3.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 46:10 K:BB across 37.2 innings.