site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-sean-hjelle-sent-to-sacramento | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Sean Hjelle: Sent to Sacramento
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hjelle was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.
Hjelle was called up Sunday for the third time this season, but he was hit hard by the White Sox and thus will be sent down for a third time.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read