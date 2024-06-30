Hjelle (3-2) allowed eight runs (six earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out one over two innings to take the extra-innings loss versus the Dodgers on Saturday.

Hjelle allowed a run in the 10th inning, but the Giants couldn't do anything more than pull even in their half of the frame. The Dodgers took over in the 11th, and Hjelle was left to take it on the chin, as he was seventh pitcher they used in the contest ahead of another likely bullpen game Sunday. Given the situation and opponent, it's understandable, but the poor outing still inflated Hjelle's ERA from 2.33 to 3.54. He's added a 1.03 WHIP and 40:6 K:BB with three holds over 40.2 innings as a multi-inning reliever this year.