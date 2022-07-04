Hjelle (0-1) allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits and struck out three in two innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the White Sox.

Hjelle worked as the third pitcher in the game for the Giants. He was likely expected to provide length out of the bullpen, but the White Sox were able to get to him in three straight frames, and he left with no outs and the bases loaded in the fifth inning. Hjelle has allowed six earned runs in six innings across three major-league appearances this year, and he's added a 9:2 K:BB. He's primarily worked as a starter with Triple-A Sacramento, and he could be optioned out soon so the Giants can replenish their bullpen depth.