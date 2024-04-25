Hjelle (0-1) took the loss versus the Mets on Wednesday, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk while striking out two over 2.2 innings.

Blake Snell (thigh) was placed on the injured list Wednesday, forcing the Giants to go with a bullpen game. Hjelle ended up with the most innings of the seven pitchers used, but he was unable to match his success from his season debut Sunday versus the Diamondbacks, when he pitched two innings of one-hit ball. The right-hander was on the shelf with an elbow injury to begin the season, and he'll likely serve as a long reliever for the majority of 2024.