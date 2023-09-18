Manaea (6-6) earned the win Sunday against the rockies, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits and no walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings.

Manaea allowed just two baserunners to reach scoring position through the first five innings but couldn't keep the strong effort going into the sixth. He began the frame with a strikeout but then proceeded to allow a single, a home run and another single before being replaced by John Brebbia, who gave up another three more runs. Though only his last two outings have come as starts, Manaea had not given up more than four hits in an outing since July 22, but he's also given up fewer than three earned runs in each of his last five appearances. The 31-year-old now owns a 4.73 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 118:42 K:BB in 104 innings. He figures to stick in the starting rotation to close out the year and lines up to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers.