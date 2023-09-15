Manaea is slated to start Sunday's game against the Rockies in Colorado.

The Giants could end up deploying Manaea behind an opener, but in any case, he'll pitch the majority of the innings Sunday and appears to have settled into a rotation spot at this point. While picking up start Tuesday for the first time since May 10, Manaea took a loss to the Guardians but struck out five while allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks. Despite delivering solid returns in the strikeouts, ERA and WHIP categories his last time out, Manaea makes for a risky streaming option Sunday at hitter-friendly Coors Field.