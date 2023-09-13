Manaea (5-6) allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out five over 5.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Guardians.

Manaea had a decent performance, throwing 56 of 80 pitches for strikes. He faltered in the sixth inning, though a two-out error by LaMonte Wade allowed the Guardians to load the bases. Ryan Walker relieved Manaea and promptly gave up a two-run single. Manaea has often featured as a long reliever this season, pitching to a 4.80 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 115:42 K:BB through 99.1 innings across 34 appearances (seven starts). The southpaw's role going forward is unclear, but he should be available to make his next appearance over the weekend in Colorado, whether that's as a starter or bulk reliever.