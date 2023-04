Manaea (0-1) took the loss Thursday, allowing five runs on four hits and three walks over 3.2 innings against the Mets. He struck out three.

Manaea has struggled so far this season, posting a 6.60 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP. Furthermore, the southpaw has not completed the fourth inning in either of his last two starts. The former Padre is tentatively slated to face the Cardinals at home in his next appearance, which will be an important chance to rebound from these last two performances.