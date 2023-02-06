Newcomb and the Giants agreed Monday on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to MLB spring training, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Once one of the more promising young left-handers in baseball, Newcomb has struggled to throw strikes over the past three seasons, and posted an 8.78 ERA in 20 appearances with the Cubs and Braves with a 24:15 K:BB in his 22.2 innings thrown. The southpaw will get a chance to win a spot in the San Francisco bullpen, but is just as likely -- if not more so -- to begin the 2023 season with Triple-A Sacramento after the Cactus League comes to a close.