Alcantara signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Wednesday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
Alcantara spent time last season with the Pirates' and Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliates, slashing .271/.388/.416 across 492 total plate appearances. The 28-year-old infielder will compete for a bench spot during spring training, but he seems destined to begin the new season with Triple-A Sacramento.
