Corry (shoulder) is being assigned to Single-A San Jose to continue his rehab assignment, Jeff Young of Round The Foghorn reports.

Corry missed the majority of the 2022 campaign after undergoing surgery on his throwing shoulder, but he's since been cleared for live action and has fared well in the Arizona Complex League. The southpaw didn't allow a run while striking out 19 and walking six across 10.2 innings with the ACL Giants Orange.