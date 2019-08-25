Giants' Shaun Anderson: Allows run in return
Anderson allows a run on a hit and two walks in two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Athletics.
The Giants held a six-run lead when Anderson entered in the eighth inning, and he was tagged for an RBI double by Josh Phegley during the appearance. It was his first appearance since Aug. 7 after missing time with a finger injury. Anderson is expected to feature out of the bullpen going forward. He owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 17 outings, the previous 16 coming as a starter.
More News
-
Giants' Shaun Anderson: Shifting to long relief•
-
Giants' Shaun Anderson: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Giants' Shaun Anderson: Rehabbing with Sacramento•
-
Giants' Shaun Anderson: Will need rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Shaun Anderson: Lands on IL•
-
Giants' Shaun Anderson: Exits early due to blister•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...