Anderson allows a run on a hit and two walks in two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Athletics.

The Giants held a six-run lead when Anderson entered in the eighth inning, and he was tagged for an RBI double by Josh Phegley during the appearance. It was his first appearance since Aug. 7 after missing time with a finger injury. Anderson is expected to feature out of the bullpen going forward. He owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 17 outings, the previous 16 coming as a starter.