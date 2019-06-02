Anderson (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk across seven innings to earn a victory against the Orioles on Saturday.

It took four starts, but the 24-year-old earned his first major league victory. He threw well in other outings, but this was the first time Anderson pitched past the fifth inning. While it's still a small sample size, Anderson has gotten off to a decent start in his MLB career. He is 1-1 with a 4.09 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in 22 innings this season. Anderson is scheduled to pitch next at home against the Dodgers on Friday.