Anderson was removed from Wednesday's game against the Nationals after three innings due to a blister, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. He allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two in a losing effort prior to exiting.

Anderson carried a lackluster 5.08 ERA and 1.52 WHIP through 15 starts (79.2 innings) into Wednesday's outing, so the blister can hardly be blamed for his poor results. It's possible the right-hander could miss a turn through the rotation as a result of the blister; more should be known after he throws his between starts bullpen in the coming days.