Giants' Shaun Anderson: Fans career-high eight Friday
Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 10-7 extra-inning win over the Brewers, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over five-plus innings while striking out eight.
The eight whiffs were a career high for the rookie -- remarkably, three of them came against Christian Yelich -- but Anderson hit a wall in the sixth inning and exited after 82 pitches (50 strikes). He'll take a 4.48 ERA and 40:20 K:BB through 60.1 innings into his next start Wednesday in Colorado.
