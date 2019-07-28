Anderson (3-3) took the loss Saturday as the Giants fell 5-1 to the Padres, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over five-plus innings while striking out seven.

The right-hander has now failed to win a game or last more than five innings in any of his last five starts, going 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB through 23.1 innings over that stretch. If the Giants do add reinforcements at the trade deadline, Anderson could well find himself bumped from the rotation, but for now his next outing is scheduled for Thursday in Philadelphia.