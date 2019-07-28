Giants' Shaun Anderson: Fans seven in loss
Anderson (3-3) took the loss Saturday as the Giants fell 5-1 to the Padres, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over five-plus innings while striking out seven.
The right-hander has now failed to win a game or last more than five innings in any of his last five starts, going 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB through 23.1 innings over that stretch. If the Giants do add reinforcements at the trade deadline, Anderson could well find himself bumped from the rotation, but for now his next outing is scheduled for Thursday in Philadelphia.
More News
-
Giants' Shaun Anderson: No-decision against Cubs•
-
Giants' Shaun Anderson: Struggles in Colorado•
-
Giants' Shaun Anderson: Fans career-high eight Friday•
-
Giants' Shaun Anderson: Struggles in no-decision•
-
Giants' Shaun Anderson: Picks up third win•
-
Giants' Shaun Anderson: Nets quality start versus D-backs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...